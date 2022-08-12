Duality Advisers LP Makes New $627,000 Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $644,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 183,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 122.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,843,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,527,000 after buying an additional 1,565,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

NYSE:PK opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.55 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.