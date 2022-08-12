Duality Advisers LP Makes New $628,000 Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rapid7 by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 113.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 16.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after buying an additional 91,373 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Rapid7

Several brokerages have commented on RPD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.