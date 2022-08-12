Duality Advisers LP Makes New $758,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 869,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 52,262 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

