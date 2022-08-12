Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 855.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H opened at $90.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total value of $124,775.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total value of $124,775.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $497,634.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,228,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

