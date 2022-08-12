Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 37,116 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Calixto Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 4.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $31,704.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,510.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,578.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,687 shares of company stock valued at $689,473 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

