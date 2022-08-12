Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 4,728 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TEL stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

