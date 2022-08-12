Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 7,625 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.