Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,472 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,903,000 after buying an additional 66,463 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,570,000 after acquiring an additional 827,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Alkermes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

