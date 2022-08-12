Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after acquiring an additional 876,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $154.77 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.