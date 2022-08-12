Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,194 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $299,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $198.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

