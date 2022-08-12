Duality Advisers LP Takes $635,000 Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.45 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

