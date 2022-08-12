Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,687,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

