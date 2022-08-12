Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,294 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 4.7 %

IMO opened at $46.07 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.2645 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 166.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

