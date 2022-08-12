Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Myovant Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,289. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $133,358. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

