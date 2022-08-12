Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,761 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after buying an additional 2,451,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,703,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $24,867,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

