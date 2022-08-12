E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 2,559.8% from the July 15th total of 57,900 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

EJH opened at $0.29 on Friday. E-Home Household Service has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.