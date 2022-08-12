Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elis Price Performance

Elis stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Elis has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ELSSF. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Elis from €18.60 ($18.98) to €18.30 ($18.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €18.80 ($19.18) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Elis in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

