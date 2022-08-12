Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $99.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

EMR stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208,731 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

