Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,592 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sanmina worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. State Street Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,255,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sanmina by 3.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sanmina by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,071,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 118,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sanmina by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,245 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SANM. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

