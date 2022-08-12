Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,578 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,128,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 126.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

