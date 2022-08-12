Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.41%.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after buying an additional 121,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,291,000 after buying an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.