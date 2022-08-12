Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Position Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,377,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after acquiring an additional 159,814 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,475,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 131,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,622,000 after acquiring an additional 92,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

RE opened at $271.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $248.63 and a 12-month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

