Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Exela Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $31.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.71.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Exela Technologies Company Profile
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
