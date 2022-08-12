Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $31.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 209.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 795.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 226,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.