Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $75,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.19. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

