EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.57

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 36065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

EZCORP Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EZCORP by 25.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $75,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

