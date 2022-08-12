Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.23

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.96. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 255,108 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $780.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,472.00 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

