Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.61

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.61 and traded as low as $38.81. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 9,271 shares traded.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $220.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.