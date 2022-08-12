Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.61

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.61 and traded as low as $38.81. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 9,271 shares traded.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $220.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

