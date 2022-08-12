Financial Contrast: Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) vs. Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA)

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) and Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cassava Sciences and Pasithea Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences 1 0 3 0 2.50 Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $129.50, indicating a potential upside of 552.39%. Given Cassava Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cassava Sciences is more favorable than Pasithea Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences N/A -24.81% -23.93% Pasithea Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cassava Sciences and Pasithea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cassava Sciences and Pasithea Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$32.38 million ($1.51) -13.15 Pasithea Therapeutics $20,000.00 1,659.31 -$2.17 million N/A N/A

Pasithea Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cassava Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cassava Sciences, Inc. in March 2019. Cassava Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

