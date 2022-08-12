Financial Contrast: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) versus Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Revolve Group and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 1 4 12 0 2.65 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $39.28, suggesting a potential upside of 37.87%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.62%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $891.39 million 2.34 $99.84 million $1.13 25.21 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Revolve Group and Grove Collaborative’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Revolve Group has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 8.03% 26.18% 16.41% Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Summary

Revolve Group beats Grove Collaborative on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

