First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) & Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Scully Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $5.31 billion 5.62 $1.48 billion $8.09 20.52 Scully Royalty $56.88 million 2.35 $6.03 million N/A N/A

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Republic Bank and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 27.65% 12.96% 0.87% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Republic Bank and Scully Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 1 6 6 0 2.38 Scully Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Republic Bank currently has a consensus target price of $187.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.87%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. First Republic Bank pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Scully Royalty on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, personal and business loans, single family construction loans, and other loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management, trust and custody, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking services; refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2021, it offered its services through 82 licensed deposit taking offices primarily in the San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. It also has 12 additional offices that offer lending, wealth management, or trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

