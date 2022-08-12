First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SKYY opened at $76.52 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.