Forsta AP Fonden Sells 200 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 651.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 69,702 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Stock Up 3.6 %

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $50.14 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

