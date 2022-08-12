Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $120.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.