Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

