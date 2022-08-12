Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 3,171.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fujitsu Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $26.06 on Friday. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.
Fujitsu Company Profile
