Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 3,171.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $26.06 on Friday. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

