FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.24). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.16) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Forma Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forma Therapeutics

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $25.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,042,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,474,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

