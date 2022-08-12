FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.24). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.16) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,042,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,474,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
