FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Diversified Healthcare Trust Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $451.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

