FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Diversified Healthcare Trust Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $451.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
