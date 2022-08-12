FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. DA Davidson currently has a “NA” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $265.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.44.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 23.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.