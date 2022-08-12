FY2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Decreased by Analyst

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.90.
In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,494,193.40. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at C$26,941,523. Also, Director James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,494,193.40.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
