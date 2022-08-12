FY2022 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Cut by Analyst

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

NYSE TAC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -12.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

