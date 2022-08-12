FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.27.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

INE stock opened at C$19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$15.89 and a 12 month high of C$22.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -204.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.21.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.95 million.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.