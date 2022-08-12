FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Issued By DA Davidson

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Marathon Digital in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.28. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MARA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

MARA opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 5.35. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,975,000 after purchasing an additional 141,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

