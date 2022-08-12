FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.24.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.