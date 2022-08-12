FY2023 EPS Estimates for Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coveo Solutions in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.16 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVO. UBS Group upped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:CVO opened at C$7.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$785.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.81 and a 1-year high of C$18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.78.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

