FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 65.11%.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $419.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,617 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

