Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Genuine Parts worth $77,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,799,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $156.61 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.