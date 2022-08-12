Geodrill Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Geodrill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Geodrill’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.
Geodrill Stock Down 2.5 %
TSE:GEO opened at C$2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$111.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. Geodrill has a twelve month low of C$1.93 and a twelve month high of C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.47.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Read More
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.