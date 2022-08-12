Geodrill Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Geodrill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Geodrill’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Geodrill Stock Down 2.5 %

TSE:GEO opened at C$2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$111.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. Geodrill has a twelve month low of C$1.93 and a twelve month high of C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.47.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.32 million for the quarter.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

