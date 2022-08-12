GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 6,091.4% from the July 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GOVX stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.53% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

