Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COPX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,449,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,713.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,621,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

