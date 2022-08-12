Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Down 7%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.24 and last traded at $41.76. Approximately 21,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 980,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $901,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $901,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,705 shares of company stock valued at $25,024,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

